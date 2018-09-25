AIR’s FM station in border belt to counter Pak propaganda

Aiming to counter Pakistan’s propaganda, All India Radio (AIR) launched an FM station and a new radio service 103.6 MHZ by inaugurating a 20 kW transmitter in Gharinda village, around 10 km from Indo-Pak border on Monday.

The transmitter, worth Rs 5.4 crore was inaugurated by Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Vijay Sampla in the presence of Prasar Bharati chairman A Suryaprakash.

The transmitter will be used for domestic and external broadcasts besides covering most of Majha region (90 km radius).

Can be heard up to 50km in Pak

The programmes can be heard up to 50km inside Pakistan covering areas including Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, Muridke, Kasur and Sheikhupura.

Sampla said, the tower’s strategic location will provide opportunities to counter the propaganda across border and put India’s point of view in correct perspective.

Pakistan government has been broadcasting a radio programme called Punjabi Darbar since last 30 years. Punjabi Darbar has been promoting the Khalistan cause.This is the second FM radio station in border area of Punjab. In 2015, the same transmitter was set up in Fazilka. A radio service in Fazilka was also started to combat the ‘media invasion’ of Pakistan.

The Amritsar transmitter will air an assortment of programmes in Punjabi by FM Rainbow Channel of AIR Jalandhar.

Besides, Des Punjab, Saraiki and popular programmes of Urdu service of External Services Division (ESD), the transmitter will carry programmes from 6 am to midnight.

Suryaprakash said, AIR has made special arrangements to feed the composite programmes from the studio of AIR Jalandhar using ISDN facilities and satellite link.“Skilled staff has been entrusted with the operation of the new transmitter at Gharinda,” he said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 11:27 IST