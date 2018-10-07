Akalis threaten stir if Punjab refuses to cut VAT on fuel

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday issued an ultimatum to the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to give an immediate relief of Rs 5 per litre on petrol and diesel by reducing the value added tax (VAT) in the next two days or be ready to face agitation.

In a statement, former revenue minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said finance minister Manpreet Badal has “turned a blind eye” to the suffering of the common man as well as farmers by refusing to reduce petrol and diesel prices.

“This despite an announcement by Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar that the state would reduce its own taxes on petroleum products after the Centre did the same. Now that the Centre has taken this step, will Jakhar hold a dharna outside the office of the finance minister? The real face of Jakhar had been exposed. It is clear, Jakhar was trying to befool people of Punjab and farmers by holding pointless dharnas knowing well that his government did not have any intention of reducing fuel prices,” he said.

Majithia said the Congress government should make a Rs 5 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices as it was charging the highest tax on both commodities in north India.

“The state has collected an annual tax of Rs 5,800 crore and must now pass on some of this benefit to the people. Thirteen state governments have effected an immediate reduction in fuel prices and there was no reason why the Punjab government should deny this relief to its people. No one should be allowed to come in the way of this reduction and the chief minister should sack Manpreet if he continued to resist the implementation of this pro-people step,” he said.

Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament and senior Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said the electricity and petroleum products should be made tax-free to bring stability in economy. Punjab should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by 50%, he said, adding that the issue will also be raised in the SAD rally in Patiala on Sunday.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 09:50 IST