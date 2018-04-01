All educational institutions, public transport to remain closed in Punjab on April 2

All educational institutions will remain closed and mobile internet services will be suspended in Punjab on April 2 in view of the bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the dilution of SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The Punjab government has also decided to suspend services of public transport tomorrow (April 2) due to the bandh.

Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) managing director Manjit Singh Narang said the operations of all PRTC buses across the region will remain suspended throughout the day.

“The decision has been taken keeping in view the security of commuters and PRTC property,” Narang said.

The state govt has also asked the Army authorities to be on standby and ready to deal with any eventuality. “Govt may need their assistance for maintaining law and order,” says its request to the centre.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday had appealed the people of the state especially the members of SC community to keep restraint and maintain law and order in the larger public interest.