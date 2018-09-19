Amritsar resident rapes friend’s wife, threatens to kill her son for resisting

A 26-year-old Amritsar resident has been booked for allegedly raping his friend’s wife by threatening to kill her four-month-old son.

The complainant, a resident of Purana Jawahar Nagar of Amritsar, said that on September 3, she had an argument with her husband following which she went to Radha Soami Dera Beas with her son. From there, she made a call to the accused Harpreet Singh of Partap Nagar, who is a friend of her husband, and asked him to intervene for patch up.

She said the accused then asked her to reach the railway station. “He picked me up from the railway station and told me that he would drop me home, but drove to Ludhiana and booked a room in Hotel Maple near Clock Tower after telling me that he had some work and that they would return to Amritsar in two hours,” said the complainant.

She also added that at the hotel reception, the accused introduced her as his wife.

The complainant said the accused returned to the hotel at 10pm in an inebriated condition and attempted to rape her. “When I resisted, he held my son by his neck and threatened to kill him if I resisted,” she added. The accused then raped her, dropped her home and forced her to keep mum about the incident.

He continued to pressurise her to establish physical relations with him, following which she narrated the whole incident to her husband and lodged a complaint.

Based on her complaint, the Division Number 1 police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 19:13 IST