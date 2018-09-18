Badal seeking sops for Lambi shows his myopic view, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday lashed out at former CM Parkash Singh Badal saying the Akali leader patently held a “myopic” view towards the state’s progress.

Reacting to Badal’s statement that he (Amarinder) should come to Lambi with “gifts for people in the form of promises fulfilled, Amarinder said unlike the SAD veteran, he was the CM not just of Lambi but all of Punjab, even though he had the highest respect for the people of Lambi.

“Badal continues to view Lambi as the only constituency in the state which deserves development. He has not sought gifts for any other region of Punjab in the past 18 months,” Amarinder said, adding that he would soon visit Lambi to address the development requirements of the area but also ensure finalisation and execution of development plans for every part of the state.

On poll promises fulfilled by his government, the CM pointed out that his cabinet had approved 117 promises made in the poll manifesto in two days of assuming power and 70 had been fully implemented and 11 were in the process of implementation. Citing farm debt waiver, smooth procurement, hike in old age pension and repair of link roads as his regime’s achievements, he challenged Badal to reveal number of poll promises fulfilled by his government in the first year of coming to power in 2012.

For the first time that any government had embarked on a mission to facilitate gainful employment to at least one member of each household in the state, he said. “So far, employment had been provided to 2.5 lakh people and a further potential of 95,000 jobs had been created through increased industrial investment, he said.

7,337 machines given to farmers to manage paddy residue

The Punjab agriculture department has so far delivered 7,337 subsidised machines/farm equipment to farmers for effective scientific management of paddy residue.

Agriculture secretary KS Pannu said the department was working to ensure the delivery of the machines before the onset of paddy harvesting. All DCs have been directed to aggressively pursue the campaign to end stubble burning – a major cause for pollution in North India. Under the scheme, a subsidy of 50% was being provided to individual farmers and 80% to the cooperative societies. In all, 24,315 machines shall be supplied to farmers and coop societies this season.

Giving details of the latest deliveries, Pannu said 2,819 machines/equipment had been given to individual farmers.

For creating awareness on harmful effects of paddy straw burning, Pannu said the department, in collaboration with the school education department, would soon involve students as part of a statewide campaign against stubble burning.

Centres dedicated to Sikh masters to be set up: Channi

The Punjab technical education and industrial training minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Tata Technologies in collaboration with IKPTU will set up 5 centres for innovation, invention and incubation (CIIITs) in the state to promote technical education and skill development. He said the centres dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev would be set up at Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala and those dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh at Chamkaur Sahib and Jalandhar. A MoU for setting up these centres was signed on Tuesday between Tata Technologies and IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU). Channi said these CIIITs would work to facilitate and develop the skill sets required to bridge the skill gap and enhance employability prospects of students in the manufacturing sector.

Capt govt must conduct student union elections in Punjab: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday questioned why he Punjab government has so far not initiated the process for conducting student union elections in the state’s colleges and universities. “The Congress government in Punjab cannot have any excuse for not conducting elections since the NSUI, affiliated with the Rahul Gandhi-led party participated in the student elections in Panjab University as well as the JNU,” Dr Joginder Dayal, member of the National Council of the CPI, said in a statement issued here. “The ugly aspects of politics can only be countered by inducting fresh blood into politics. Student union elections are the best way of getting the youth into politics,” Dr Dayal added.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 21:47 IST