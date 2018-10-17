Behbal Kalan firing: SIT records statements of 50 witnesses at Bargari

The special investigation team (SIT) formed by the Punjab government recorded statements of around 50 people, including new witnesses, in Behbal Kalan firing case on Tuesday.

The SIT, which called the witnesses at the Bargari police checkpost, will also remain available there on Wednesday to record more statements.

The probe team, which has to submit a status report in the Punjab and Haryana high court on November 14, started investigations in the case on October 12, after setting up its camp office at the PWD rest house in Faridkot.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh, who is a member of SIT, urged the people to record their statements. “If anyone wants to share information regarding the case, he or she may approach the SIT directly so that we can reach at the truth as soon as possible,” he said.

The SSP added, “We will record witness statements regarding the Kotkapura firing incident separately. But in case anyone comes here to make a statement with regard to that incident, we will take that into account too,” he added.

Last hope for justice: Kin of firing victim

Sadhu Singh, father of Gurjit Singh who was killed in Behbal Kalan firing, said, “We have the last hope for justice from the SIT, which the two commissions formed earlier failed to deliver.

Buta Singh, who was injured in the Kotkapura police firing, also expressed similar feelings. “We have heard about the credibility of SIT members and hope that they will bring the truth out in the case.”

Buta, a resident of Rori Kapora village of Faridkot and a first-time witness, also carried a bullet along with him as he came to record his statement.

“After I was injured in Kotkapura firing, doctors at a private hospital in Muktsar extracted this bullet from my right thigh.”

Several first-time witnesses from Behbal Kalan and Bargari areas accused a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member of pressuring them to keep mum.

Victim’s kin hurt in ‘mysterious circumstances’

Meanwhile, an incident has come to light wherein the brother of a Behbal Kalan firing victim was allegedly injured in mysterious circumstances.

Resham Singh, younger brother of firing victim Krishan Bhagwan Singh, was injured on October 11 when he was returning to his village Behbal Khurd after closing his shop at Bargari at 7 pm.

Sukhraj Singh, nephew of Resham, said, “Our uncle was found lying in an unconscious condition with serious injuries on his head on a link road by some commuters. He was rushed to a private hospital in Bathinda. He regained consciousness after two days, but can’t recall what happened to him.”

Faridkot SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said, “We sent the investigation officer thrice to the victim’s house for recording his statement but he claimed that he has not been able to recall what happened.”

