Bid to gherao Punjab assembly: Sukhbir Badal, Vijay Sampla, Bikram Majithia detained in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh police detained Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal, minister of state for social justice and empowerment Vijay Sampla and Akali leader Bikram Majithia while SAD-BJP workers tried to break barricades during their bid to gherao Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Prior to this, police had resorted to using water canons on Akali Dal workers in a bid to disperse the crowd. Akali workers also resorted to stone-pelting the police.

#Breaking | @Akali_Dal_ chief Sukhbir Badal, minister of state for social justice and empowerment Vijay Sampla and Akali leader @bsmajithia have been detained by Chandigarh police on Tuesday. (@RaviVasudeva reports) pic.twitter.com/3dHIQa257D — HT Punjab (@HTPunjab) March 20, 2018

After boycott of the Governor’s address in the Punjab assembly Tuesday morning, SAD-BJP had staged a huge dharna in Chandigarh. Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and state BJP chief Vijay Sampla were present on the stage. There is huge deployment of police in the area.

Sukhbir planned the protest to pressurise the Punjab government to bring in a complete loan-waiver scheme for farmers, farm labourers and the Dalits.

Amarinder Singh on Monday had lambasted Sukhbir for “eroding the sanctity of the democratic institution of the Vidhan Sabha” with his gherao call.

“If he really has a strong case against the Congress government,” Singh said, “he should place it on record inside the House rather than resorting to such shameless tactics that can only lead to hassles for the citizens and a waste of their money.”