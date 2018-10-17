Book Kharar engineering student for abducting, raping 14-year-old: Chandigarh court

The district court has directed Chandigarh police to register an FIR against a 20-year-old engineering student for abduction and raping a 14-year-old girl. The order comes after a complaint was moved by the girl’s mother as the cops at the Sector 39 police station failed to register a case in the February 2018 incident.

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) and the station house officer of the said police station have been issued directions by the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Jaspreet Singh. According to the allegations, the girl missed her Class 8 final examination after she was harassed and traumatised. The matter will come up for hearing on October 22.

A student of a mechanical engineering college in Kharar, accused Sunil often used to visit the victim’s house as he was treated like a family member. The accused allegedly started taking benefit of this kindness and started chasing the girl whenever she used to go and come back from her school.

He used to sexually harass her and threatened her that he will get her family eliminated by the gangsters as he used to say he was in contact with such anti-social elements, said the complaint.

The girl also claimed that on a few occasions, the accused brought two-three persons with him and used to threaten that they will kill her parents if she raised her voice. She kept mum and faced physical and mental abuses.

In the first week of February 2018, Sunil allegedly attempted rape her and was caught red-handed. He and his relatives tendered an apology and promised to marry him to the victim after she turns 18. The victim’s mother left them with a warning.

But Sunil decided to abduct the girl and he allegedly gave her an intoxicant on February 28, 2018, and took her to Gorakhpur in UP. There he raped her repeatedly, said the complaint. According to the complaint, they visited the police station repeatedly, but the cops didn’t act on their pleas.

