Chandigarh fixes hours for bursting firecrackers on festivals

To curb air and noise pollution in the city, the Chandigarh administration has fixed hours for bursting firecrackers during the festive season.

Issuing orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), district magistrate Sachin Rana imposed ban on bursting of firecrackers and other fireworks from September 26 to November 24 while relaxing the ban for three hours on Dussehra, Diwali and Gurpurb.

Last year, too, the UT had imposed the ban in compliance with the Punjab and Haryana high court orders.

Ban on loud crackers

The UT administration also banned manufacture, sale and use of noisy crackers.

The Monday order states that manufacture, sale or use of crackers that generate noise exceeding 125 dB(AI) or 145 dB(C) at 4 metres from the point of bursting shall be prohibited with immediate effect. Such high decibel crackers include classic bomb and hydro bomb.

Also, every manufacturer has been told to mention on the box of each firecracker the details of its chemical content and whether it meets the requirements laid by the department of explosives.

The order further states that those provided temporary licence to sell firecrackers can do so only at designated areas.

Ban on other days

There is blanket ban on bursting of firecrackers and other fireworks from September 26 to November 24, except at following times:

Dussehra (Oct 19): 5pm to 8pm

Diwali (Nov 7): 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Gurpurb (Nov 23): 6:30pm to 9:30pm

What’s the penalty

Violating the magisterial orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code can lead to registration of case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. If convicted, the violator may be imprisoned up to two years along with fine of up to ₹1,000.

