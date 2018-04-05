Chandigarh hospitals give birth to photo-ready babies

Childbirth is no longer a low-key family affair. Hospitalsare making it a grand spectacle as they document the journey of would-be parents right from pregnancy to the childbirth through a series of events and photo sessions.

Courtesy numerous package deals that maternity homes came out with two years ago, party to welcome a newborn begins even much before the baby’s arrival.

Be it throwing a baby shower, decorating baby’s crib and room, surprising new parents with mementoes bearing foot and handprints of the newborn, cutting a cake, packing a goodie-bag, or festooning a bunch of balloons on the car as a send-off, maternity homes are going an extra mile to make the journey of a child, from the womb into this world, a memorable affair.

Dr Vikram Bedi, paediatrician at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33, Chandigarh, said, “We provide a package with a host of antenatal activities and counselling sessions, besides events like maternity pageants. We will soon be starting with a delivery room photography, a concept popular in the West.”

Many maternity homes even have in-house photographers who click designer after birth pictures. The couple can also opt for photo shoots capturing the baby’s journey from the womb to their birth.

Neha Nagpal, a new mother, beamed as she described her experience at Cloudnine hospital. “They held a baby shower for me in my seventh month of pregnancy. Along the way, there were useful sessions on lactation, yoga, husband’s role.”

Simrat Vats, head, patient experience department at Fortis, vouched for the popularity ofantenatal activities under their programme, MamaMia.New mums, she said, share their experiences on social media, which is popularising this trend.

But some would-be mothers find these activities confusing.Akshita Gupta, chose Alchemist hospital in Panchkula for delivery, said the myriad packages stressed her out. “I kept thinking if I was missing out on something to make it special for my baby.”

Calling the packages a marketing gimmick, Dr Mangla Dogra, a well-known gynaecologist,remarked,“It’s good to see hospitals making the mother feel special, but this initiative should come from the family. It’s important to differentiate between a good gesture, an honest initiative, and marketing gimmicks of hospitals.”

Cost of delivery: ₹50,000 (both for C-sec and normal deliveries)

A package deal (Delivery+antenatal activities+after birth celebrations):₹62,000-₹65,000

Post-delivery sessions training new dads to care for the baby

Films educating new parents about the newborn

Framed photos showcasing baby’s footprints and handprints

