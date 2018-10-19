Chandigarh police sub-inspector booked for raping model from Mumbai

Chandigarh police have booked a sub-inspector for allegedly raping a 25-year-old model from Mumbai. Police on Thursday said the accused has been identified as Naveen Phogat, who was suspended in August and transferred to the police lines after corruption allegations were levelled against him in the Bitcoin forgery case.

A case has been registered against Phogat under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Sector 31 police station. He was residing in Sector 42 and currently is on leave.

Officials privy to the matter claimed that the victim had come to the city to lodge a complaint of fraud on the pretext of getting her photoshoot done to help her enter the Punjabi film industry.

On June 10 Phogat met the complainant when he was posted in cyber cell and had arrested a Dhanas man, for fraudulently transferring Rs 12 lakh from her bank account. The accused had swapped her mobile SIM card. Along with the card details and her account details, he managed to transfer Rs 12 lakh from her account using unified payments interface (UPI).

An official privy to the matter, requesting anonymity, said, “Naveen was the investigating officer in the complaint lodged by the victim. On June 12, the victim was accompanying Naveen for completing the documentation.”

Police said in the evening, he offered to drop the victim at her hotel in Phase 2, industrial area. “After reaching the destination, Naveen requested the victim to let him use the washroom, to which she agreed.”

Police said that the complainant alleged that Naveen after using the washroom came out and claimed that he had various objectionable videos and pictures of her in his possession and threatened to circulate them on social media.

“Naveen blackmailed the victim to get sexual favours from her in lieu of getting her money back from the culprit,” said a cop, who is privy to the matter.

As per the complaint, Naveen used force to overpower her and raped her.

Police said Naveen is facing allegations of corruption of Rs 15-20 lakh in the bitcoin case and was suspended in August.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagdale said, “Irrespective of post or status, there will be no tolerance with regard to crime against women in the city. We have recorded the statement of the victim under Section 164 as well and further probe is underway.”

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 09:49 IST