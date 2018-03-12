Class-12 boy, engineering student among four snatchers in Chandigarh police net

Cutting their snatching spree short, police nabbed four people, including a school student and a diploma student, on Sunday

The accused were indentified as Harinder Singh, 19, resident of Sector 22 and a Class-12 student; Deepak Mehra, 24, resident of PEC campus, Sector 12, and a mechanical diploma student at a Dera Bassi college; Amritpal, 20, resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh, and Sarvesh, 35, resident of Sector 25.

Police said all accused were drug addicts and took to snatching and to fund their drug habit.

They said Harinder and Deepak were arrested following a tip off. They were stopped at a checkpost near Kiran Cinema in Sector 22, while they were riding a Honda Activa.

Facts 63 snatching cases in Chandigarh since January 1

19 cases solved

Harinder was also arrested on February 26 in a case of theft reported at Sector-36 police station. But was released on bail. During interrogation, a Samsung mobile phone was recovered from their possession, which they confessed to have snatched on January 19. The duo also disclosed that they, along with their aides Amritpal and Sarvesh also snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian in Sector 22 on January 13.

Based on their disclosure, Amritpal and Sarvesh were arrested, and the said mobile phone was recovered.

The accused were on Sunday produced before a court that sent them to two-day police remand.

Theft at Sector-17 jewellery shop cracked

With the arrest of the four men, police claim to have cracked a theft at a jewellery store in Sector 17 on March 10.

Shop owner Harman Arora had reported disappearance of eight gold chains, weighing 85.55 grams, from counter number 9 of his shop, following which a case of theft was registered.

During questioning, Sarvesh, who worked as a sweeper in the shop, confessed to the crime, and led investigators to nine gold chains, weighing 81.27 grams, valuing approximately Rs 2.5 lakh, concealed at his house.

Juvenile held for stealing mobile phone

Police have apprehended a 15-year-old boy for allegedly snatching a woman’s mobile phone near Universal Enclave, Sector 48, on March 8.

Poonam of Faidan village, had complained to the police that a cyclist had snatched her Samsung mobile phone. The stolen phone and bicycle were recovered from the teenager’s possession. The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to Juvenile Home, Sector 25, till March 12.

Purse snatched at Sector 19 market

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched a woman’s purse near Sadar Bazar in Sector 19 on Sunday evening. The victim, Meena, hailing from Mumbai, was at the market with her husband, when the snatchers struck. She claimed her purse contained an Apple iPhone, Rs 40,000 in cash, air tickets to Mumbai, an ID card and a PAN card, besides other documents.

Meena said she was in the city to meet her son, and was to leave for Mumbai on Monday. A case of theft has been registered at the Sector-19 police station.