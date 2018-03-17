Content of STF report shared by Sidhu were fabricated: Bikram Singh Majithia

Former minister and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday claimed that the findings of purported STF report shared by Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu were fabricated.

Sidhu had sought arrest of Majithia on Friday, accusing him of having links with drug peddlers while claiming that he had findings of a Special Task Force’s report.

Majithia today said, “the content of the STF report shared by Sidhu are fabricated and false.”

The Akali leader accused Sidhu of committing the contempt of court by sharing contents of the purported report which was submitted to the high court in a sealed cover.

“They (Sidhu and his wife) had committed the gravest contempt of court. They have obstructed the course of judicial delivery.

“This was done deliberately to dilute the effect of the apology rendered to me by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Majithia said.

Sidhu had yesterday claimed, “STF has made it clear that there is a substantial evidence of the role of Bikram Majithia in drug peddling which needs to be probed. Punjab government cannot ignore these facts.”