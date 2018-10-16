Democratic right outfits oppose blasphemy law, write to Punjab governor, CM Capt Amarinder

Terming blasphemy law an act of the Arabic or Pakistani ideology, many democratic right outfits, Bhartiya Kisan Union groups, student wings and Tarksheel Society Punjab wrote to Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to withdraw the state specific amendment of Section 229AA, on Monday.

Opposing the amendment passed by the state cabinet in August this year, different human rights and democratic organisations said that the decision could be misused to curb right to expression.

The representatives of around 13 outfits submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori and demanded that the amendment should be cancelled with immediate effect.

“These Medieval laws are being used in Islamic countries such as Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Such conservative Acts are against international laws. The need of the hour is to implement progressive laws to ensure the rule of constitution. The amendment of Section 295AA could be misused just like Section 295A,” said Jamhuri Adhikar Sabha Punjab’s district president Namdev Singh.

According to 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs, one will be sentenced two or more years imprisonment.

But as per the new amendment, Section 295 AA, whoever causes injury, damage or sacrilege to Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Srimad Bhagwad Gita, Holy Quran and Holy Bible with the intention to hurt the religious feelings of the people, shall be punished with imprisonment for life.

“The blasphemy law will be used for political vendetta in the name of religious sentiments. However, such cases often close in the court. We demand that the state government should immediately withdraw this amendment,” said Inqulabi Lok Morcha’s press secretary Swaranjit Singh.

Meanwhile, Tarksheel Society Punjab, Kisan Morcha Punjab, BKU (Ugrahan), Punjab Students Union, PSU (Lalkaar), and Naujawan Bharat Sabha leaders have also opposed the Section 295AA.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 11:53 IST