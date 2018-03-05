Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s counsel booked: Punjab and Haryana HC, dist lawyers on strike today

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) has decided to strike work on Monday in protest against registration of an FIR against senior advocate SK Garg Narwana in a property dispute case.

The Chandigarh District Bar Association has also decided to suspend work on Monday. Sandeep Loura, president of the Panchkula District Bar Association, also claimed they will abstain from work.

“It is a false FIR. He has no role... a lawyer can’t be booked for drafting agreement of two parties,” said HC Bar president Anmol Rattan Sidhu. He said the Bar executive committee met on Sunday and decided to strike work on Monday and also exhorted district Bars in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana to show solidarity.

“We are also working on taking a legal recourse. It is high-handedness on the part of the state. Before registration of an FIR, an investigating agency ought to have summoned various people and examined their role. In these kind of cases, FIRs can’t be registered merely on the basis of a complaint,” said Sidhu.

It was on Saturday that the Panchkula police booked 40 people, including rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s lawyer Narwana, his associates and two dera functionaries for cheating and extortion in connection with a ₹80-crore land dispute case in Kishanpura village near Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur.