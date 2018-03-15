Encroachments removed outside LPU, Haveli restaurant

Under a special drive, the Permanent Lok Adalat (public utility services) chairperson Manju Rana along with Kapurthala police removed illegal encroachments on the national highway-1 near Chaheru Bridge, here on Wednesday.

The police also removed the kiosks outside the Lovely Professional University (LPU), Haveli restaurant and few other private shops on the highway. Police said, “An ATM kiosk machine and a shop constructed on the footpath along the highway were also demolished.” As many as 19 traffic challans were also issued to the private buses for unlawfully halting buses on the highway outside LPU.

The move came after some locals had filed a public interest litigation before the court complaining that the encroachments and halt by private buses alongside the highway near Chaheru Bridge was causing traffic nuisance and leading to mishaps.

Earlier, on Monday, over 70 traffic challans were issued to buses for stopping and boarding passengers on the national highway-1 outside LPU. Rana said, “The drive was carried out following complaints by the residents.Surprise inspections will be continued in the future as well.”