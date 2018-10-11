Entry of heavy vehicles restricted to speed up work of Chandigarh-Kharar highway

To facilitate the construction of Chandigarh-Kharar highway, the Mohali district administration has banned the entry of heavy vehicles from Gopal Sweets Chowk towards Khanpur Chowk on National Highway 21 and Khanpur Chowk to Swaraj Factory on the Landran-Kharar road.

The administration has also banned the entry of all vehicles from Khanpur Chowk towards Gopal Sweets Chowk and from Kharar bus stand junction to Khanpur Chowk 10pm to 6am.

Meanwhile, light vehicles coming from the Landran road and Chandigarh will be diverted on to the Kharar Chowk- Hospital road to Ludhiana and Morinda. The orders will be enforced from October 15.

Mohali deputy commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said: “The road will remain closed completely for traffic from Khanpur Chowk to Gopal Sweets Chowk and Kharar bus stand junction to Khanpur Chowk at night.”

The heavy vehicles banned include canter, truck and tractor-trailer except passengers buses, school and college vehicles and ambulances.

Small and light vehicles will continue to ply on the road, said Sapra, adding: “There will be no restriction on the trailers carrying paddy and other crops to the Kharar grain market.”

Directions issued

Police and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have been issued necessary directions. The NHAI has been asked to widen the Hospital Road by five feet on each side within five days while traffic police have been asked to set up a post to enforce the order.

The police department has also been asked to deploy at least 10 cops and traffic marshals to facilitate the traffic diversion. The NHAI will keep updating the Kharar sub-divisional magistrate about the roadwork.

“These measures will facilitate the ongoing highway project. We may revise the orders to ensure better results,” said the DC.

The NHAI in 2015 handed over the ₹369-crore project to Larsen & Toubro to facilitate movement of 50,000 vehicles on the busy road daily. Unable to meet the deadline, the firm had sought traffic-free road for speeding up work. The Mohali district administration had taken up the matter with the Punjab government, after which a panel was formed to find solutions.

