FIR lodged after stolen Quran’s torn pages found in Sangrur

Police have booked unidentified persons for theft and attempt to outrage religious feelings after torn pages of a stolen Quran were found near the Ghanauri Khurd Rajbaha (canal) on Thursday afternoon. The holy book was reported to be stolen from a mosque of Salempur village, around 35km from the district headquarters, in Sherpur block of Dhuri sub-division on Wednesday.

“The holy Quran was recovered on Thursday. Some miscreants had tried to burn it unsuccessfully. Police and local residents found its torn pages near a canal. Residents resolved the matter and buried the holy book with Muslim religious rites,” said Dhuri DSP Akashdeep Singh Aulakh. “The situation is peaceful and the police have started an investigation,” added the DSP.

A case has been registered under sections 379 (theft), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC at the Sherpur police station.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 11:41 IST