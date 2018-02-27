Five year-old’s throat slit: Ujala was excited about Holi

Fond of colours, 5-year-old Ujala, was excited to celebrate Holi and had asked her parents to get her a new frock for the festival. Her mother had stitched one for her, but before she could wear it, life came to a tragic end. On Sunday morning as she was playing outside her house in Labour Colony, she was allegedly attacked with a knife by her 35-year-old neighbour, Kamlesh, who repeatedly slashed her throat.

“His (Kamlesh’s) daughter used to play with my daughter. They even watched television together. How could he kill her,” said Mannu Singh, the victim’s father. “He kept slitting her throat even as I struggled to free my daughter from his clutches,” said an inconsolable Mannu, adding, “He was laughing as my daughter cried. Earlier too, he had earlier beaten up a child in the locality.”

‘Kamlesh was jealous of our shop’

Mannu, a daily wager hailing from Bihar who has been living in the same locality along with his family for the past 25 years, says he had an altercation with the accused about three months ago. “To earn extra money for the family, I had set up samosa stall in the locality, to which Kamlesh objected,” he said.

“There was no enmity but Kamlesh was jealous of our shop,” Mannu said while talking to HT after cremation of his daughter. “After the altercation, we stopped speaking to him and his family,” he added.