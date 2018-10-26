Former Punjab finance minister’s son Bunny to face trial in 2017 assault case

The Chandigarh district court on Thursday framed charges against former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jasjit Singh Bunny for allegedly assaulting a retired Punjab assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) and a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in November 2016.

Bunny, the son of former Punjab finance minister and Akali leader late Capt Kanwaljit Singh, was arrested in May 2017 and released by the court the same day after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000.

The trial will begin on the next date of hearing, scheduled for January 28, 2019.

Charges against Bunny were framed under section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Maximum punishment of under these sections is two years.

The complainant, Prakash Chand, is the prime witness in the case, while the police have included his medical reports and FIR copy in the list of evidences.

A personal security officer with Capt Kanwaljit Singh, Prakash Chand had stayed on with his wife and Bunny’s mother Sarabjit Kaur after his retirement from Punjab police as he was on good terms with the family.

She had also asked for his help while contesting the last Punjab elections from Dera Bassi constituency as an AAP candidate, he claimed.

Prakash Chand had alleged that he had been standing outside Bunny’s residence with his scooter in Sector 9 after attending the AAP rally with Sarabjit Kaur when Bunny assaulted and injured him.

After escaping Prakash Chand had been taken to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, following which he had lodged a formal complaint against the accused.

Bunny had then been taken into preventive custody but released.

Defence counsel Terminder Singh has argued that Bunny had been falsely implicated and there was no evidence against him.

Bunny and his mother are not on cordial terms, it has been learnt.

