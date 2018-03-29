Four women among 5 booked for blackmailing, robbing 50-yr-old man in Tarn Taran

Giving a lift and dropping a woman at her house cost a 50-year-old man heavily as he was blackmailed and robbed of money by the woman and four of her accomplices. Police on Wednesday booked five people, including four women, after the victim lodged a complaint.

The accused were identified as Raj Kaur of Thathi Khara village, Rajbir Kaur, Rubi, Simranjit Kaur, Joravar Singh aka Harman of Jodhpurian Wali in Tarn Taran. The police said they have arrested Raj Kaur and Joravar Singh, while the other accused are absconding.

In his complaint, Nishan Singh of Kaler village said that, on Monday, he was on his way to Gurdwara Takkar Sahib in Tarn Taran, on his motorcycle and as he reached near SD College on Sarhali road, one of the accused, Raj Kaur, asked him for a lift up to her house as it fell on his way.

When he dropped the woman outside her house in the Jodhpurian street near the school, she requested him to come inside and have water.

“When I entered her house, I saw the other accused were already present there. As I entered the house, they immediately locked the outer door of the house and held me captive by showing sharp-edged weapons,” he said, adding that Raj Kaur forcefully took out Rs 5,000 from his pocket.

He said that the accused started threatening him and demanded Rs 50,000 or they would forcibly make an objectionable video of him with other another accused Simranjit Kaur, to defame him publicly.

He said they let him go only after he promised to give the money soon. “After letting me go they also called me, threatening that if I don’t give them the money, they will accuse me of molesting Simranjit Kaur,” he claimed.

“Next day, I went to the accused’s house again and handed them Rs 20,000, but they demanded more money. It was only after that I lodged a complaint with the police,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vipan Kumar said a case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of Indian penal code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

Kumar said two of the five accused have been arrested and others will be held soon.