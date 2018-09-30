Four years on, permanent IIM campus in Amritsar still a distant dream

It’s been four years since 62 acres was acquired for establishing a permanent campus for Indian Institute of Management (IIM), but it still looks like a distant dream as the authorities have set 2022 as the new tentative deadline for the completion of project.

The institute established in 2015, still has a temporary campus, in the building of Government Polytechnic College affiliated to Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, near Guru Nanak Dev University main campus.The construction work for the permanent campus situated close to national highway-1 between Jandiala Guru town and Manawala village is underway at snail’s pace.

The project has been delayed due to deadlock between the IIM management and state government. First, the IIM committee had to accomplish formalities for the change of land use from the town planning department, following which it had to get a no objection certificate from National Highway Authority of Indian (NHAI) for a proposed entry gate towards NH-15.

So far, a boundary wall covering only 3.35km has been constructed. “We are executing the project in a phased manner. The construction of boundary wall has been completed. Tendering process for further works has been started and the campus will be completed in 2022 tentatively,” said IIM civil engineer RK Rampal.However, no tender notice was found on the official website of institute.

“The administrative arrangements for the IIM are temporary.The future of this institute is uncertain. For running an institute successfully, a permanent director is required,” said activist Kulwant Singh Ankhi, Amritsar Vikas Manch. IIM-Kozhikode director, Debashish Chatterjee, is mentor director of IIM Amritsar and Pawan Kumar Singh, nodal officer, is managing the affairs of the institute in absence of permanent director.

Despite repeated attempts, they could not be contacted.

“We are facilitating the students in every possible ways, but we cannot do everything at a temporary campus. For instance, we can set up big library and hostels on the permanent campus,” said public relations in-charge Mukesh Kumar.

He said, “Currently, 107 students are studying here and arrangements for their accommodation have been made in a distant building that we have taken on rent.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 12:14 IST