Giani Harpreet Singh appointed acting jathedar of Akal Takht

Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh has been appointed as acting jathedar of Akal Takht.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which appoints the Sikh clergy (jathedars), met on Monday and accepted the resignation of Giani Gurbachan Singh. The SGPC executive gave Giani Harpreet Singh additional charge of acting jathedar of the Akal Takht.

President Gobind Singh Longowal who chaired the meeting at Teja Singh Samundari Hall said Giani Harpreet Singh will remain on the post till permanent jathedar is appointed.

Giani Harpreet Singh, 45, who hails from Gidderbaha in Muktsar, is pursuing his PhD in comparative study of religious teachings of Quran and Guru Granth Sahib from Punjabi University.

