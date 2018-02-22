Harsimrat urges Trudeau to start Amritsar-Toronto flight

Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to facilitate start of Toronto-Amritsar Air Canada flight, besides suggesting that the Canadian government jointly celebrate the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak in league with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

She made these suggestions to the Canadian PM on the sidelines of an India-Canada business session. The Canadian PM assured to look into both the suggestions. Earlier, food processing minister invited Canadian companies to invest in the food processing sector in India, saying foreign direct investment (FDI) in this sector was on the rise and had unparalleled growth potential, according to a press release.

Addressing the India-Canada business session attended by Trudeau, his ministers and representatives of CII and FICCI, Harsimrat said that India-Canada had registered a trade of eight billion dollars in 2016. “This could rise exponentially due to increased FDI investment in the food sector in India,” she said.

Earlier, the minister said she was not scheduled to visit Amritsar on Wednesday due to a prior engagement in Uttar Pradesh. The minister presided over the food processing session of the UP Investors Meet along with UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Lucknow.