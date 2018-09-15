HC allows Akali Dal to hold poll khol rally in Faridkot on September 16

In a setback to Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday allowed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to hold the poll khol rally in Faridkot on September 16.

However, the Punjab government has said that it would appeal against the court order .

“We are filing an appeal at 2 pm today”, state advocate general Atul Nanda said.

Official sources said that since the rally is scheduled for Sunday the government will make a request for early hearing today.

Acting on the appeal of SAD a single judge bench had allowed the SAD to hold the rally, asking the state to make arrangements for the same.

The SAD has changed the name of the rally from ‘poll khol rally’ to ‘zabar virodhi rally’.

On Friday, the state government had denied permission to the SAD to hold the rally in Faridkot, citing law and order. In response, the SAD had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking permission to hold the rally.

“It is a slap on the face of Congress government and its lackeys. A major blow in favour of democracy, fundamental rights and civil liberties,” said Sukhbir Singh Badal .

SAD counsel Damanbir Sobti said the court has stayed Faridkot SDM’s order denying permission to the Shiromani Akali Dal and has allowed it to hold the rally from 11am to 3pm on Sunday.

He said that the HC directed the state government to provide security for maintenance of law and order situation.

Shiromani Akali Dal president and former deputy chief minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the decision as victory of democracy and free speech.

“We thank the judiciary for stepping in to uphold the highest value of democracy and free speech, which the Congress government tried to suppress,” he said.

SAD spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana said it is a tight slap in the face of Sikh radicals, who tried to disturb the communal harmony in the state.

Earlier, the HC had stayed the proceedings initiated by the Punjab government against three retired police officers, including former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma, on the recommendation of the Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission on sacrilege incidents and police firing in 2015.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir Badal will visit Faridkot on Saturday to review preparations for the rally.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 12:13 IST