Honour killing: Ludhiana man hacks married daughter, her paramour to death

In what appears to be a case of honour killing, a man hacked his married daughter and her paramour to death with an axe at Bhaini Doaba village in the district on Monday night.

The woman, Barinder Kaur (35), had eloped with her paramour Kuldeep Kumar Chhabra (45) five years ago, it was learnt. The duo had returned four days ago due to family pressure.

After killing the two, the accused, Gurmail Singh, threw their bodies near the village and fled.

The locals informed the police after spotting the bodies. The police reached the spot and started investigation. The police have registered a murder case against Gurmail.

Barinder was married to Harminder Singh of Ladhowal 16 years ago and the couple had two children, the police said. Following a strained relation with her husband, Barinder came to her parental house five years ago, leaving her children behind.

Kuldeep, who also lived in the same village, started an affair with her and the two eloped. They started living in Rewari of Haryana. They did not contact any of their family members for five years. Koomkalan SHO Rajan Sharma said Barinder called her father few days ago and he convinced her to come back.

When Barinder and Chhabra were asleep on Monday night, Gurmail entered the room and attacked them with an axe, the SHO said.

The axe used in the crime was recovered, he said, adding the accused has been arrested.