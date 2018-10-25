HT Youth Forum 2018 l Meet the achievers who are unstoppable

There is no stopping this set of nine achievers with sky high goals. A civil services topper who has joined the IFS has structured his life such so as to make the most of it; an athlete who bagged a gold in his first Asian Games runs even in his dreams; the young woman from Patti, who scripted history by becoming PU student council’s first woman president is setting a new benchmark in public service, while a 15-year-old from a family of cattle-grazers is determined to become the world’s best goalkeeper. Read on with HT:

HE RUNS EVEN IN DREAMS

Manjit Singh Chahal, 29, Athlete, Narwana, Haryana

Because

Manjit clinched the gold in the 800m event at the 2018 Jakarta Games, his first Asian Games.

The secret of my success

Sheer hard work. Though I train for seven to eight hours every day, mentally I am constantly thinking about training and ways to improve myself. So in a way I am training 24X7.

I run even in my dreams. While training in the morning, I am simultaneously thinking of my next training session. I am inspired by watching videos and reading about the journey of sports personalities such as Mahinder Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Michael Jordan.

The goal next

My next goal is to clinch a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics.

My role model

My uncle, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the first person from my village Ujhana to clear the IPS exams in 2008, is my role model.

Despite working full time as an assistant sub inspector (ASI) in Chandigarh, he prepared for his civil service exams. He used to carry his books with him to work. Today he is the district police chief of Mohali.

By the way

I am very fond of playing volleyball. It helps me keep fit. Also, even if I am dead tired after training I make sure I grind almonds and have them with milk. I make sure I eat well.

Second opinion

“He is a star and has proved his worth by winning gold in the 800m event at the Asian Games. I have always admired him for his perseverance and hard work.”

–Bahadur Singh, National chief coach athletics

A SOLDIER ON THE SKIS

Jagdish Rawat, 26 Skier, Chamoli, Uttarakhand

Because

A cross-country skier, this armyman represented India in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Secret of my success

It is my unadulterated hard work. I run 10 km every day and exercise in the gym on the days the weather is not conducive for running. My innate desire to win drives me to pursue excellence. I also feel hugely motivated by fans who cheer me from the sidelines. My coaches’ guidance and trust in my ability also inspire me.

My goal next

I want to take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics and win laurels for my country. I am also planning to participate in the ski sprinting this time.

Over the years, I have become more confident in skis and feel I have acquired good speed.

My role model

My role model is Akshay Kumar. I love his movies and am in awe of the stunts he performs. I have also tried to recreate some of the stunts done by him. He has amazing flexibility.

By the way

I enjoy playing cricket. Whenver I get a chance, I play a game. I am also an incorrigible tea lover. No cup of tea is too large for me! No matter where I go, I make sure that I get my cup.

Second opinion

Competing in the winter Olympics, that too for a country like India, is not a small achievement.

There are hardly any facilities for skiing in the country but Jagdish has proven that with hardwork and determination we can bypass any obstacles. He is the flag bearer of the country’s winter sports and we expect him to take winter sports forward.

–Nadeem Iqbal, he represented India at the Sochi winter Olympics

INDIA’S TOP SCORER

Anju, 15 Footballer, Sadalpur, Hisar

Because

She was part of the India under-16 Football team that won the SAFF U-15 Cup held in Bhutan in August this year. She was also part of the U-16 AFC qualifiers tournament held in Mongolia. She is a striker for her team.

Secret of success

I make it a point to exercise everyday. My day is not complete unless I have cycled for 7km.

Though undoubtedly hard work is important, I cannot emphasise enough on the importance of using the correct techniques. I watch a lot of games to learn these tricks.

The goal next

I want our team to participate in the World Cup. Hope this dream come true in near future.

My role model

I am absolutely in awe of Ngangom Bala Devi, who plays in the right-wing. I simply love the way she focuses during a game. I am also very grateful to my coach Vinod Loyal. Because of financial limitations, my father was reluctant to let me play. Sir told my father that instead of investing in my brothers, he should focus on me as I have natural talent for football. Thankfully, my father heeded his advice. My brothers left the sport after a while but I stuck to it.

By the way

I enjoy listening to Punjabi songs. I also like to watch the tele-series Jiji Ma.

Second opinion

“Anju had to face many obstacles in order to play. Her father had banned her from playing football but she had a natural spark so I cajoled her father into letting her play and my faith in her has not gone vain. She is one of the top scorers.”

–Vinod Loyal, coach

RAISING THE BAR

Rampal Chahar, 29 Para athlete, Sonepat

Because

Rampal won silver in the high jump event at the 2018 Jakarta Para Asian Games even though he does not have a right hand. He was also part of the Indian contingent for the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Secret of success

Hard work. As long as you work hard things fall into place. I train for 30 hours a week and am motivated by fellow sportspersons.

The goal next

To clinch a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics. I will do my best.

My role model

My role model is Amit Saroha who has been bestowed with the Arjuna award. A serious spinal injury did not stop him from achieving great heights.

By the way

I am very fond of eating churma.

Second opinion

“Due to poverty, he had to face many obstacles but through sheer will he has performed wonderfully at the national and international level.”

–Amit Saroha, Arjuna awardee

THE EAGER LEARNER

Eliza Bansal,17 AIIMS topper, Lehragaga, Sangrur

Because

She stood first in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS entrance examination, and also grabbed the top rank in the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY). She also got a good score in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Secret of success

My secret of success is lots of hard work and an eagerness to learn. I work hard and try to really understand my subject by delving deep into it. I have never believed in rote learning.

I don’t think there has been any time when I have not focused on the subject at hand. Be it in the class or in my coaching institute, I have done my best to concentrate and not get distracted by other things or people.

The goal next

I want to become a cardiologist. MBBS is just a pit stop, I am determined to follow it up with super-specialisation in matters of the heart.

My role model

My brother Robin Garg, who is pursuing B.Tech from IIT Delhi is my role model. He scored 90% in Class XII and has won various scholarships.

By the way

I loves to sing and hang out with my friends. But these days, I am busy from 9am to 5 pm in classes at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and have no time to spare.

Second opinion

“Eliza has been making amazing progress ever since she started schooling. She is an active and intelligent child who has tremendous capacity to reach great heights in life. I wish her the very best in all her endeavours.”

–Vipin Soosa, a teacher

IMPRENETRABLE GOALKEEPER

Manisha, 15 Football player, Sadalpur, Hisar, Haryana

Because

She was part of the India under-16 Football team that won the SAFF Cup held in Bhutan in August this year. She was also part of the U-16 AFC qualifiers tournament held in Mongolia. She has represented the country in four international outings. She plays at the position of goalkeeper.

Secret of success

There can be no substitute to hard work. To succeed one should constantly try to improve oneself. My routine includes cycling for around 7 km and running for 40 minutes everyday. Even if the weather is not conducive , I make sure I practice every day.

The goal next

I want to take be part of the team that plays in the next Olympics. It is my ardent wish that I should play and we should win a medal in the Olympics 2020. I know it may sound impossible but dreams do come true.

My role model

My role model is Okram Roshini Devi. She is India’s best goalkeeper. I keep a tab on her videos and games.

By the way

I listen to Bollywood songs, whenever I have a spare moment.

I prefer home-made food over eating outside. Dangal is my all time favourite movie. I find it very inspiring as it shows girls from a humble background making it big by dint of sheer grit and determination.

Second opinion

“Manisha came from a very poor family of cattle-grazers but she has a zeal to achieve something in life, She continues to rise strength by strength.”

–Vinod Loyal, coach

MADAM PRESIDENT

Kanupriya, 22 Panjab university student leader, Patti, Tarn Taran

Because

She is the first woman president of the Panjab University Students Council, a position that has always been held by a man. She has not only broken this glass ceiling on a campus known for its largely masculine discourse, she has also changed the conversation in the politics of the varsity by focusing on issues such as academic excellence and an egalitarian space for women. Old-timers say they have never come across such a responsive leader. Kanupriya is on call for everyone on the campus round the clock. Students say she does not merely believe in paying lip service and tries to make a difference. When elected, she had famously said that her work begins now. She is also lauded for not spending a paisa on her election to woo voters.

Secret of success

I dream of an egalitarian society where there are no divisions of caste or class. I believe in the politics I follow.

The goal next

My immediate goal is to get the authorities at PU to provide its hostel inmates the freedom to step out 24/7.

My role model

I will name Bhagat Singh and crores of people whose name I don’t know but who made sacrifices for progressive change and for their coming generations.

By the way

I am also fond of photography. I pursue this hobby of mine, whenever I get a chance.

Second opinion

“Kanupriya is a fearlessly responsible individual. I greatly admire her.”

–Hassanpreet Kaur, SFS presidential candidate, 2017

HE PURSUES PERFECTION

Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, 24 ifs officer, Amritsar

Because

He secured All India rank 2 (topper among men), in his first attempt at the civil service examinations held by Union Public Service Commission (2016-2017). The results were announced in June 2017. He was also conferred with the ‘MEA Gold Medal’ by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for being the Best Officer Trainee. In college, he achieved “academic distinction” while doing Bachelors in Engineering (Honors) in Computer Science from BITS Pilani (June 2016).

Secret of success

My quest for excellence has shaped my life choices and decisions. My intention of giving my best irrespective of the work environment, social setting, and effort expected, has helped me in setting workable goals and in pushing consistently to achieve them. Equally essential for success is to be kind and compassionate to others besides being honest in self-assessment, admitting one’s mistakes, appreciating others when they do good, learning from faults and always remaining positive in life. But despite the best human effort, not much is possible without the blessings of the almighty. To put it succinctly, “Na ko moorakh, na ko siana, varte sab kich, tera bhaana.”

The goal next

Having joined the foreign service over a year ago, I resolve to gain a more nuanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities for India. For this, I seek to further enhance my knowledge on India’s positions with respect to other countries, our national security strategy, trade and commerce policy. I look forward to a policy-making role.

My role model

I have been privileged to be associated with brilliant people throughout my life. My grandfather Gajinder Singh Bedi had an important influence on the way I grew up. I was fortunate to share a room with him during my childhood and saw him live with great discipline, simplicity, and a sense of purpose. Even though he is no longer with us, he continues to guide me.

By the way

I go to bed early and rise early, never compromising on seven hours of sleep. I spend 30 minutes each on exercise and meditation; I take a balanced diet and eat meals at the right time. I make a genuine effort to cut down on wastage of time, and set objectives for the day. Equally important for me is to introspect and improve upon my weaknesses.

Second opinion

“He a very hardworking youngster who does everything with great sincerity.”

–Kanwaljit Singh Sohi, uncle

GIRL WITH THE GOLDEN STICK

Navneet Kaur, 22 Hockey player, Shahabad, Haryana

Because

She was part of the Indian women hockey team that won silver in the 2018 Jakarta Games.

Secret of success

I am indebted to my father for my success. He encouraged me to start playing hockey. Now, I have been playing hockey for 13 years. Training has become an inherent part of my daily routine. I constantly try to improve myself. When I look at my journey so far, I am determined to not let my hard work go waste. The thought of making my father proud of me constantly propels me to perform my best.

The goal next

It is my ardent ambition to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

My role model

I consider Australian field hockey player Jamie Dwyer my role model.I have often tried to emulate his scoring technique.

By the way

I listen to music whenever I can steal a moment of leisure. And, coffee is my guilty pleasure.

Second opinion

She is not only very talented and god gifted player, but also very hardworking. She never skips a training session. She was part of the historic junior world cup bronze medal winning team and now she helped the country reach the final of the Asian Games after 20 years.

–Baldev Singh, Dronachary awardee

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 13:27 IST