Jagtar Tara expresses threat to life in Burail jail

Jagtar Singh Tara, who is undergoing life imprisonment till death for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, has expressed threat for his life in Burial jail, Chandigarh.

Attending the hearing through video-conferencing in a case registered against him in Bathinda in November 2014 in the court of additional sessions judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, Tara alleged that six officials in the Burail jail can eliminate him. Tara said this while expressing doubt over the death of Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo who died of cardiac arrest in Patiala Central Jail on Wednesday.

Tara’s counsel Harpal Singh Khara said after Tara’s allegations expressing threat for life, he moved an application in the court seeking protection and bring him physically in the next hearing of the case on May 11.

Tara is an accused in a case after Bathinda resident Ramandeep Singh, alias Sunny, was arrested in November 2014 with a handmade bomb and explosives.

Ramandeep was allegedly provided training by Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence in Bangkok and Malaysia as he was in touch with Tara who was absconding at that time and was arrested later.