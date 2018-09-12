Kerala nun rape: Janwadi Istri Sabha stages protest against accused bishop in Jalandhar

The Janwadi Istri Sabha, a women front of the Revolutionary Marxist Party, on Wednesday took out a protest march in Jalandhar against Franco Mulakkal, the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, who is accused of raping a nun.

Over 200 women gathered outside the street leading to the church and raised slogans against Mulakkal demanding his arrest.

However, they were stopped by police from going near the church.

Amid a series of protests in Kerala, this was the first protest against the bishop in Punjab since the nun (43), who now lives in Kerela’s Kottyam district, lodged a complaint with the Kerala police that she was sexually assaulted by Mulakkal for 13 times over three years.

Neelam Ghuman of the front said it is shameful that the Kerala police are reluctant in arresting the accused bishop even three months after the case was registered against him.

The bishop’s spokesperson, Father Peter, said Left parties are protesting to politicise the issue.

On the summons to the bishop by the Kerala police, he said that Mulakkal will go there to join the investigation.

The Bishop House

Franco Mulakkal, 54, the bishop of the Roman Catholic diocese of two states — Punjab and Himachal Pradesh (four districts) — established in 1952. The diocese has 1.12 lakh followers. Mulakkal was appointed as bishop of the Jalandhar diocese in June 2013. The bishop has over 130 churches, 70 schools and five hospitals under him.

All major decisions, meetings on any issue pertaining to Punjab or HP take place in the Jalandhar bishop’s house. In this house or church, no nun is allowed to stay overnight.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:53 IST