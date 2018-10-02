Khaira’s joint action committee member seen at Congress function

Five days after rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira formed a joint action committee for a march from Bargari to Kotkapura on October 7, one of its members, former Muktsar MLA Sukhdarshan Singh Mrar, was on Tuesday seen at a Congress function in which cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was the chief guest.

Khaira announced a 15-member committee, including Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and former deputy speaker of Punjab assembly Bir Devinder Singh.

Mrar joined Congress in 2002 after defeating former CM Harcharan Singh Brar as an independent candidate, but contested the 2007 assembly polls on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket. Mrar, now a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), contested last year’s assembly polls as an independent from Muktsar.

His grandson has recently won the block samiti election on the Congress ticket from the Mrar Kalan zone.

“I went to meet Randhawa regarding a case of corruption in a bank. I will attend the march led by Khaira as being an SGPC member, people question me on sacrilege issue, and I believe that SAD is responsible for this. My grandson, who has won the block samiti election on the Congress ticket, will attend the Congress rally in Lambi the same day,” said Mrar.

“The joint action committee is a non-political front. Mrar has promised us to join the march, but personally he can join any rally of any party,” said Khaira.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 20:42 IST