Lance Naik Sandeep Singh cremated in Gurdaspur village

Lance Naik Sandeep Singh (30), who was killed in a gunfight with militants in the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, was cremated with military and civil honours at his native village Kotla Khurd in Gurdaspur district on Tuesday.

Hundreds of the people attended the last rites of the soldier, besides his family members and relatives.

Gurdaspur additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Subhash Chander laid a floral wreath on his mortal remains on behalf of the Punjab government. Commanding officer M Muthu Krishnan of 4 Para Unit paid tributes on behalf of the army.

Contingents of the Punjab Police and 17 Raj Rifles from Tibri military station near here offered a gun salute to the slain soldier before the pyre was lit by his father Jagdev Singh.

Sandeep, who is survived by his wife Gurpreet Kaur (26) and five-year-old son Abhinav Singh, had joined the army in 2007.

Gurpreet Kaur said Sandeep had a brief talk with her on mobile on Saturday. “He told me that there was firing going on, so he will speak to me on Sunday. After that he couldn’t speak to me and I received his body on Monday. But I am proud of him as he has sacrificed his life for the sake of the country.”

Five militants were killed by the army in Monday’s gunfight wherein Sandeep lost his life after suffering bullet injuries.

