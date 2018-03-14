Ludhiana: Debt-ridden auto driver sells newborn son for Rs 2 lakh, held

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling his newborn son to a Panipat woman for Rs 2 lakh.

Police said the accused, Sarabjit Singh, 48, is a resident of Iqbal Nagar, Tajpur Road. He drove a three-wheeler for a living, and was under debt.

Madhu Bala, 50, who bought the 40 days old child, has also been arrested. The infant was rescued and handed over to his mother, Pooja, 26.

Two others, Gurdev Singh of Jamalpur, and Sohan Singh of Bhamian Road, who helped fixed the deal are on the run.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP 1) Gurpreet Singh said Pooja had approached the police on Monday night, claiming her husband had sold off their only son for Rs 2 lakh.

“Acting swiftly on the complaint, police arrested Sarabjit on Tuesday. Soon after, Madhu Bala was arrested from the city railway station, and the child was rescued,” he added.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Lakhveer Singh said during interrogation, Sarabjit confessed to have sold the child as he was under debt, while Madhu disclosed that she had bought the boy to sell him to someone else.

₹1.03 lakh of the exchanged amount has been recovered from Sarabjit, he said.

A case under Section 370A (exploitation of a trafficked person) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. They will be presented in court on Thursday.