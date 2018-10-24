Ludhiana village prohibits entry of illegal mining vehicles

Taking a tough stand against illegal mining taking place in the area, the panchayat of Bains village, located 15 km away from the city, has installed a signboard banning the entry of trucks and tippers carrying sand into the village.

The signboard, installed at the entry point of the village, states that a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on trucks, tractor-trailers and tippers found using the village road for transporting sand illegally.

Darshan Singh, the village sarpanch, said they were compelled to install the signboard as illegal sand mining mafia has begun frequenting the village.

“The movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks and tractors, is not only causing nuisance but is also posing a threat to residents, especially children playing on the village roads,” said Darshan Singh.

“We cannot wait for a tragedy to happen,” he said, adding that the heavy vehicles have also damaged roads the village roads. The village has a population of over 1,000 and is located between Badowal and Ayali villages which have become hot property market in the last few years. With many housing projects set to come up on the outskirts of the village, trucks and tractors ferrying construction material has become a common sight.

“The problem not only persists during the day, but continues even at the night. It has become virtually impossible to sleep due the frequent movement of the trucks and tippers,” says Surjit Kaur, a resident of the village.

Another resident, Gurpreet Kaur complains that she is worried about the safety of her children who have to walk to their school. “There is always a risk that some truck may hit children while they are on the way to school. So we took up the matter before the panchayat and urged them to take some measure to stop the menace,” she added.

Sarpanch Darshan Singh said that their move resulted in a minor spat with the illegal sand mafia. “We have decided that the money collected from the offenders would be used for the welfare of the village,” the sarpanch added.

Deputy commissioner Pardeep Agrawal said, “The village panchayat should also inform the police and get a case registered in case they find any illegal activity taking place.”

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 11:56 IST