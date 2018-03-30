Ludhiana woman bludgeoned to death, husband arrested

In a suspected case of domestic violence, a 28-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a brick, allegedly by her husband, in Janta Nagar on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased, identified as Pooja, was living in her parents’ house at Janta Nagar with her husband Charanjit Singh alias Channa (28) of Partap Pura in Haibowal area.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Manjit Kaur said, “Channa had fled after he killed his wife. A manhunt was launched and he was arrested on Thursday. A brick was also recovered from his possession.”

Police booked Channa under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Sandeep Sharma said the body was first discovered by Pooja’s mother Seema, who returned home from Moga late on Wednesday and raised informed the police.

“She usually slept in the evenings. When I returned home I thought she was sleeping as she was lying on her stomach and her head was covered with pillows. I asked her to wake up and went to make tea. However, when I returned, I found her again in the same position. When I removed the pillow, I was shocked to see injuries on her forehead,” Seema said.

At the time of the incident, along with Pooja and her husband, her 10-year-old son from her first marriage was also present at home, Seema added. She claimed that victim’s son was watching television in other room and didn’t hear anything.

Pooja’s five-year-old daughter from the second marriage had gone with her grandmother to Moga.

Victim’s father Sunil Kumar, a driver, said he rushed from Patiala as he received the news. Kumar said Pooja got married to Channa six years back after she got a divorce. “Channa and Pooja used to fight on a daily basis. He even thrashed Pooja sometimes. We told them to solve their disputes with mutual understanding, but they never followed our advice,” he said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Sandeep Sharma said, “Channa was a driver, but was unemployed for last several months.” “He usually remained under influence of drugs and clashes between Channa and Pooja were not new,” he said.