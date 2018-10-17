Mother dies after 18-year-old son accidentally fires in Ludhiana

A woman died when her 18-year-old son accidentally fired from her husband’s licensed rifle at their residence in Jagraon’s Rasulpur village near Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Charanjit Kaur, 40. Jagraon Sadar station house officer (SHO) Jagdish Kumar said victim’s son Bipanpreet Singh was cleaning his father’s licensed rifle during which, a bullet was accidentally fired which hit Charanjit in her stomach, killing her on the spot.

The SHO said victim’s husband Boota Singh works as a security guard in a private bank. He was on his duty, while his gun was kept at home.

“We have registered the case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 27-54-59 of the Arms Act against Bipanpreet on the basis of his father’s statement,” he said. He added that Bipanpreet was yet to be arrested. The victim’s body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem examination.

