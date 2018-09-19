Murdered Panchkula boy’s two friends detained, school wrote twice for stationing PCR

A day after a Class 11 boy of a school in Sector 7 here was stabbed to death outside its gate, the Panchkula police detained two juveniles on Tuesday.

However, in a twist in the tale, police claim the two were friends of the 15-year-old victim and one of them “accidentally” stabbed him while attacking a rival group member.

HT is withholding the name of the victim and school for ethical reasons.

The victim was studying in the humanities stream and was attacked as soon as he stepped out of the school gate around 2:30pm on Monday. Police had earlier stated that he had slapped a schoolmate during a quarrel over a mobile phone on Saturday and the latter along with his friends from outside attacked him on Monday.

However, now it has come to light that it was the victim who had called his friends following the fight with a Class 9 student, according to the police.

“Four outsiders had further called their friends. The Class 9 student was then attacked by the group and his other classmates came to his rescue. In the meantime, the victim’s friend, who lives in the same locality, tried to attack the other student but accidentally stabbed him in the melee,” said a police official privy to the investigation.

Not named in FIR yet

“Two juveniles have been apprehended,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abhishek Jorwal. “According to preliminary investigation, the two are outsiders and were known to the victim. We are working on several angles.”

Sources said a school student who was present during the fight led the police to the duo. The two have not been named in the murder FIR yet and are likely to be sent to a juvenile home.

Earlier in the day, the victim’s parents along with their relatives and neighbours blocked the Zirakpur-Kalka national highway near Sector 21 with the victim’s body after its postmortem. It led to traffic snarls for an hour before police assured them of arresting the accused.

After the two juveniles were detained, the victim’s father said: “I don’t know whether the police version is true or they are trying to turn around the case. We want justice and fair probe.”

School wrote to police twice for stationing PCR

The principal said he had written to the authorities twice to station a police control room (PCR) vehicle outside the gate.

Nearly 1,000 students are enrolled in the school, mostly from colonies on Panchkula’s periphery and fights are a common place, said the school principal.

Even last month, a group clash had taken place outside the school, and a few youths were even wielding swords, said sources.

The principal said he had written two letters to the police department — in February and July — to station a PCR vehicle, especially during the closing time between 2pm and 3pm.

“But nothing concrete was done. We will again take up the matter,” he said, while denying the police claim that there is regular patrolling in the area.

‘Not a solution’

However, Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abhishek Jorwal said stationing a PCR vehicle was not the solution.

“How can a PCR vehicle be deputed on duty for a single school? How can it solve the issue? If there are scuffles among students on a routine basis, the school should look into it. Why don’t they take the matter seriously and depute their own private guards?” he said, while claiming the department has only 50 PCR vehicles for the whole district.

HT has access to both letters, dated February 2 and July 17, 2018. The first was sent to the director general of police (DGP) and the other to the Sector 7 police post in-charge.

The letters state: “During the school’s closing time, some outsiders and notorious elements roam around her, raising security concern and vitiating the atmosphere. It is requested to arrange a PCR vehicle outside the school.” The letter to the DGP also states that women police officials be stationed during the closing time for the safety of girl students.

