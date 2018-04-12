‘Nanak Shah Fakir’: Sikh high priests to meet today

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh on Wednesday called a meeting of five Sikh high priests (clergy) at 11 am on Thursday on the release of the ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’, a film on the life of the first Sikh guru. The movie is slated to be released on April 13. However, it will not be released in Punjab.The Supreme Court cleared the decks for the release of the film on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Students of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) held a demonstration here and demanding a complete ban on the movie. An ardas (prayer) was performed in the university’s gurdwara before the demonstration.

A number of girl and boy students of the university held a march on campus that culminated at the main entrance gate of the institution. They were raising slogans against the release of the movie and its producers.

Paramjit Singh Mand, president of Sikh Youth of Punjab, who was also present and supporting the protest, said that the decision in favour of the film by the Supreme Court is unfortunate as it has not taken Sikh sentiments into account.

SYF plea to cinema owners

Members of the Sikh Youth Federation (Bhindranwale), led by Ranjit Singh, met managements of cinema houses here and demanded not to screen the movie ever in Amritsar.

Ranjit Singh said the authorities of the cinema houses gave him an assurance that they would not screen the movie. He said he had also given memorandums in this regard to them.