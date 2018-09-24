‘Obstructing rural polls’: SAD leader, brother get bail in one case, held in another in Muktsar

A court on Monday sent Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Gidderbaha halqa in-charge Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, his brother and Dimpy’s aide to judicial custody a day after they were granted bail in another case of obstructing the rural polls, with the party accusing the ruling Congress of resorting to vendetta politics.

Two simultaneous cases were registered against Dimpy, his brother Sunny Dhillon and Jagtar Singh at the Kotbhai and Gidderbaha police stations on the polling day. They, however, were arrested that day in connection with the first information report (FIR) registered by the Kotbhai police.

The court on September 20 had sent them to judicial custody and they got bail in that case. The police arrested them on the polling day after a clash between Akali and Congress workers at Giljewala village. A case was registered against them under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of People Act, 1951, at the Kotbhai police station on the complaint of the presiding officer for stopping officials from performing their duty.

After their arrest, Akali workers had held a protest in front of the Kotbhai police station. On Saturday, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had visited Dimpy at the Muktsar jail. But they were arrested on Sunday soon outside the jail after they got bail in connection with the second FIR registered against them at the Gidderbaha police station.

Dimpy Dhillon said, “The police are harassing us at the behest of the Congress. The jail superintendent kept us in jail for a day even we had got bail on Saturday and then called the Gidderbaha police to arrest us.”

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 20:14 IST