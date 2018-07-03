Officer who replaces shunted Moga SSP Raj Jit, too has controversial past

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh may have ordered the transfer of Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh Hundal, but his replacement, Kamaljit Singh Dhillon, has a controversial past.

Dhillon, who earlier served as Moga SSP, is already being investigated on the charges of taking money to help three juniors in a September 2013 drug smuggling case registered against them in Moga. In this case, 168-kg of poppy husk was recovered.

The bureau of investigation of the state police is probing this case, in which Dhillon is accused of taking ₹40 lakh for helping the three accused – assistant sub-inspector Jarnail Singh, head constables Jasbir Singh and Davinder Singh – posted at Nathuwala police station in Moga.

The three were let-off and a probe was ordered against Dhillon on the recommendation of then inspector general of police (IGP) Bathinda MS Chinna in June 2017. The probe has been completed, but its findings are pending before the DGP.

Dhillon claimed that he had been cleared in the case.

When Dhillon was posted as AIG (intelligence), Ludhiana, businessman Jagjit Singh of Urban Estate Jamalpur area accused him of committing a fraud of ₹72 lakh. The case was related to a property deal of 2006 when Dhillon was the DSP. He had denied any role. The status of the case is unclear.

In April 2013, the then SAD-BJP government transferred Dhillon to Tarn Taran as SSP in a case of assault on a Dalit woman by two cops outside a marriage palace.

After this case led to public outrage and the matter reached the Supreme Court, the Punjab government transferred Dhillon. The cops who assaulted the women were terminated from service. Dhillon was proceeded against on the relatively milder charges of failing to respond to the woman’s complaint.