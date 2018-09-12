One killed, 15 hurt in lightning strike in Fatehgarh Sahib

A 62-year-old man was killed while 15 persons received multiple burn injuries in a lightning strike at Khanpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Harmesh Singh of Harbanspura village of the same district.

The incident occurred around 9.30am when the victims had gathered under a banyan tree in a bid to take shelter from rain.

Police said according to the eyewitnesses, the incident took place within seconds of hearing a deafening sound.

The injured were immediately rushed to the civil hospital, but Harmesh was pronounced brought dead on arrival.

Senior officials of the district administration and Sirhind MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra also visited the hospital and met the injured persons.

Police said condition of the injured was stated to be normal.

