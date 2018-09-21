Panchayat polls: SAD seeks re-poll in more 110 booths

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged the state election commission to order re-poll in more 110 polling booths that were allegedly rigged and postpone the counting of votes in the constituencies concerned.

The party also demanded videography of all the counting centres and direct the observers to be present there from beginning till end of counting.

In a letter to the poll panel, party spokesman and senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema thanked it for having ordered re-poll at 54 polling stations in eight districts but expressing shock that 110 booths that were rigged were left out.

Cheema also sent a list of 164 booths which he claimed were captured by Congress workers led by party leaders.

He said the EC should also identify the erring officials and take strict action against them.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 19:44 IST