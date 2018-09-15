Panjab University’s new student council takes oath

The newly elected Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) office-bearers took oath at Panjab University (PU), Sector 14, on Friday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of dean students’ welfare (men) Emanual Nahar, dean students’ welfare (women) Neena Capalash and associate dean students’ welfare Ranjan Kumar.

President Kanupriya, vice-president Daler Singh, secretary Amarinder Singh, joint secretary Vipul Atray along with the five executive council members, Vinny Kaur, Ramanpreet Kaur, Vaibhav Mahajan, Anand Kumar and Vrinda, pledged to work for the welfare of PU students.

The department and class representatives also took an oath. Out of the total 124 department representatives, only 10 were present.

Executive members elected

On Friday, the election for the post of five executive council members was held. Out of the 124 department representatives, 105 of them elected the members. The members were elected from total 16 candidates.

Vinny Kaur from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) got 55 votes, Ramanpreet Kaur from department of Physics got 39 votes, Vaibhav Mahajan from the department of defence and national security studies got 35 votes, Anand Kumar from University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) got 34 votes and Vrinda from the department of Physics got 33 votes.

Ramanpreet and Anand Kumar are from Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), Mahajan is from National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Vinny is from Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU) and Vrinda is from Students’ Federation of Panjab University (SFPU).

When first PU president met first female president of varsity

The first male president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), Naginder Singh visited the university to be the part of the oath-taking ceremony for PUCSC office-bearers and congratulate the first woman president the student council.

Naginder, who was elected the president of the student council in 1973, said, “Kanupriya has been elected the first woman president of PUCSC. Being the first male president, I felt the need to come and congratulate her in person.”

“During my tenure as the president of the student council, we had demanded a limited fund for the council,” he said.

“Earlier, the DSW used to be the president of the council. Then we fought for a space in the council and Student Centre was built. After that, we struggled for three years to have direct elections,” he said.

