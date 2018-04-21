PG medical courses: HC vacates stay on declaration of counselling results

In a major relief to students, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday vacated the stay on declaration of counselling results of post-graduate (PG) medical courses including MD, MS and MDS.

The HC also dismissed a petition challenging the eligibility criteria for grant of incentives to in-service regular PCMS/PCMS (dental) doctors filed by Dr Abhay Raj Singh. His counsel Gaurav Singla said they will move the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot resumed the counselling process and asked the students to join their allotted seats at respective colleges till April 23 noon.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Raj Bahadur said, “The university welcomes the judgment of the honourable high court, which will allow the students admitted in the first counselling to join their respective colleges.”

He added, “It will also permit the second counselling with which we will follow the notification of the central government to complete the process of admission by the April end.”

BFUHS registrar Dr Arvind Sharma said, “We have scheduled the second round of counselling for MD/MS/MDS seats from April 24 to 26 in Faridkot. On April 4, the Punjab and Haryana high court had stayed the declaration of the counselling results of MD/MS/MDS courses.

Hearing on fee in HC on April 25

The hearing on the issue of fee of PG medical courses will be held in the high court on April 25. The court had sought records of deliberations of fee-determining committees in the form of an affidavit from two private medical institutes, Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College (SGRDMC), Amritsar, and Adesh University, Bathinda.

The two colleges had announced a fee structure that is at least twice of what the government fixed for the courses. While SGRDMC’s fee for MD/MS (clinical) course is Rs 36 lakh (including 15% of total tuition fee as registration), Adesh University’s fee is Rs 49 lakh for the same course. The state government had fixed a fee of Rs 19 lakh for the course.

Adesh University had moved the high court against the government notification on fixing of fee and distribution of seats on April 3. SGRDMC had moved the court on April 2.