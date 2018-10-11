Principal chief secretary Suresh Kumar to take decision with CM nod only: Punjab govt to HC

The Punjab government on Wednesday told Punjab and Haryana high court that Suresh Kumar, principal chief secretary to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, is not to take any decision without the CM’s nod.

Appearing for the state, former finance minister P Chidambaram told the high court bench of chief justice Krishna Murari and justice Arun Palli that as of the decision making is concerned, he (Kumar) has to deal with a limited set of cases, that too when CM is on tour. “If CM not spoken to him, Kumar can’t dispose of (a file).

On the matters, where decision was taken after approval over mobile, they too are to be presented again for approval,” the court was told.

The division bench was hearing an appeal from the state government challenging a single-judge bench order whereby appointment of Kumar was set aside on January 17. The single-judge bench had held that Kumar was holding the public office without authority and overriding powers were given to him without any accountability. Subsequently, a division bench had stayed the order on February 14 and Kumar joined back office.

Chidambaram told the court that the appointment was not against a cadre post and due nod from finance department was taken.

It is a temporary appointment and he can be terminated by giving one-month notice, he said, adding that as of issue of competency was concerned, he was a retired bureaucrat and worked with the CM during his previous tenure.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 09:02 IST