Punjab govt denies permission to SAD’s poll khol rally in Faridkot, cites law and order

Hours before the visit of former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to review the preparation of the much-hyped poll khol rally scheduled to be held in Faridkot on September 16, the Punjab government has denied permission for holding the rally.

The decision was conveyed to the SAD leaders by the district administration.

Faridkot SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu cited law and order situation as the reason for denial of permission to the rally.

SAD had shifted the venue and postponed the rally, which was earlier scheduled to be held at Kotkapura on September 15. The venue was changed after intelligence agencies opposed the rally citing threat to law and order.

SAD spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana said the Congress government is rattled by the tremendous response SAD is getting from the public.

“The government has allowed anti-nationals to protest in Bargari for the last three months, but denied permission to Shiromani Akali Dal. This is totally undemocratic”, Romana said.

Faridkot witnessed the sacrilege incidents in Bargari, followed by Behbal Kalan firing in October 2015, which had triggered statewide protest.

Akali Dal sources said they will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek permission for holding the rally.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 13:50 IST