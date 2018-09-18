Punjab’s first swine flu case detected as Nabha woman tests positive

The first case of swine flu (H1N1 Influenza) in the state has come to the fore this year in Patiala’s Nabha town, about 28km from here.

A 50-year-old woman from Nabha’s Friends Colony has been tested positive for swine flu and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in SAS Nagar.

“Her condition is stated to be critical as she has been put on the ventilator,” said district epidemiologist Dr Gurmeet Singh.

Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover, state programme officer for vector-borne diseases, said the woman contracted the infection from Uttar Pradesh during her pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrindavan on September 6.

“This is the first case of Swine flu in the state as there were no earlier traces of such virus in Punjab this year,” Dr Grover said.

“We have also written to Union ministry of health and family welfare and Uttar Pradesh government, so that preventive measures can be taken in advance,” Dr Grover said.

Meanwhile, Patiala’s civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the teams of health department conducted the survey in Nabha’s Friends Colony to verify that the contagious virus has not spread.

“Taking preventive measures, at least nine persons, who were in primary contact with the victim, have been given doses of Tamiflu medicine,” he said.

The symptoms of swine flu include high grade fever, cough, sore throat, breathlessness, runny nose, body ache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

Heath minister Brahm Mohindra said senior officials of the department held review meeting on Tuesday to ensure all logistics and medicines required to tackle swine flu cases were in place.

“The civil surgeons across the state have been directed to provide immediate healthcare to the victims, besides setting up isolations wards for swine flu patients,” Mohindra said

