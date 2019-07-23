Punjab to wind up debt waiver scheme, loans of 53K farmers still to be written off

The Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab is all set to wind up its much-hyped farm debt waiver scheme this year, with the loans of more than 53,000 farmers still to written off.

Nearly 5.5 lakh farmers of a total of 6.12 farmers identified under the scheme have got the waiver. There are a total of 15 lakh farmers in the state.

The lists of the remaining farmers have been verified but their loans were not waived due to some technical glitches which the agriculture department says it has overcome now.

Last week, chief minister Amarinder’s consultative group led by state cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa recommended that the scheme should be not taken forward after covering all the beneficiaries as per the policy.

The scheme was launched in October 2017, seven months after the formation of the Congress government.

In the run-up to the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress had promised to waive the loans of the state’s 15 lakh farmers but after coming to power the scheme was watered down by offering the benefit to marginal and small farmers who owns up to 2 hectares of agriculture land, with the waiver limit capped at ₹2 lakh.

Then it was proposed to waive loans of 10.25 lakh farmers with a total amount of ₹10,000 crore, but later it was decided to exclude income tax payee farmers and those into public sector jobs.

In June last year, the ruling party MLAs complained that the majority of beneficiaries of the scheme happened to be supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as they had a stranglehold on the agricultural cooperative societies that got loans from the state cooperative bank as the party was in power for 10 years till 2017.

The government then involved the ruling party legislators and halqa in-charges as facilitators to scrutinise the beneficiaries’ lists even as no such role was assigned on paper.

“We will complete the waiver process as part of the scheme by the end of this year. After covering all the farmers identified under the current policy, the scheme will come to an end,” said additional chief secretary (agriculture) Viswajeet Khanna.

The government has so far paid Rs 4,600 crore as waiver amount with Rs 1,800 crore more to be paid to the remaining farmers, taking the total outlay to Rs 6,400 crore.



Rs 520 cr waiver for farm labourers

The government is planning to roll out waiver for farm labourers for which 2.85 lakh beneficiaries have been identified. Though some bodies claim there are 15 lakh farm labourers in Punjab but the government says the majority of them have not taken institutional loans. The government would give a total of Rs 520 crore to farm labourers, after completing the waiver to farmers.



Mechanism for cap on loans to farmers

The CM’s consultative group has recommended that the cooperative societies registrar along with state-level bankers’ committee would draw out a mechanism to fix maximum limit crop loan for different categories of farmers on the basis of their paying capacity and land they own. “The committee would ensure the implementation of it in the state,” said the group which has three cabinet ministers and half a dozen MLAs on board.



Sangrur has maximum beneficiaries

Sangrur district has the maximum number of beneficiaries (54,444) who were disbursed Rs 370.38 crore. Other top four districts are Ludhiana (46,534), Patiala (43,078), Bathinda (42,014) and Tarn Taran (29,824) that were given a waiver of Rs 381 crore, Rs 365 crore, Rs 275 crore and Rs 254 crore. Pathankot and Mohali districts had the least number of beneficiaries – 3,141 and 11,066 getting — and got Rs 34 crore and Rs 126.5 crore in waiver.







