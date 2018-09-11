Abusive remarks against Sikh gurus on social media: SGPC to move high court

Taking serious note of abusive remarks against the tenth Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will move to Punjab and Haryana high court against the act which has hurt Sikh sentiments, on Tuesday.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “A Facebook account has been posting blasphemous remarks and illustrations against Sikh Gurus and other respected Sikh personalities quite actively.”

“The state government has failed to rein in the elements behind this.This is unfair,” he said

Longowal said, “If such anti-Sikh practices destabilize the state,the government will be responsible for it. Punjab Police’s cyber crime cell should keep a tab on such social media posts.”

In the press release issued by the apex gurdwara body, SGPC chief secretary, Roop Singh said,“We will lodge a written complaint against the person who has posted blasphemous remarks against Guru Gobind Singh.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 19:47 IST