River water disputes bill:Why SAD wants the bill to be dropped permanently?

The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed in Lok Sabha a week ago, came as a shock for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is struggling to get out of the ebb it slipped into after the sacrilege incidents of 2015. The party leaders claimed a temporary victory by managing to get the matter dropped for discussion in Rajya Sabha. But the party is apprehensive that the matter will again come up in the Upper House in the winter session and create an awkward situation for the state. HT looks into the crux of the matter.

Q: Why it causes unease for SAD?

A: SAD claims river water is lifeline for the state. The party sees its revival if it manages to get the legislation redrafted in state’s favour. The party says if the matter stands unresolved, it will prove a big blow to the state.

Q: What is SAD’s objection?

A: According to party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema, though the bill is being projected as a tool to resolve inter-state water disputes, in the present form, it is damaging for Punjab. He says Section 12 of the bill mandates to “deal with the dispute from the stage at which it was so transferred”. Also, he says it seems as if the law is being enacted keeping Punjab in mind, because it has special mention of Ravi-Beas waters. The distribution of river water by the Eradi tribunal was challenged by Punjab. SAD fears once the bill becomes a law, it will have negative impact on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal case in the Supreme Court.

Q: What’s temporary victory for SAD?

A: According to Cheema, when party president Sukhbir Singh Badal spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah on August 5, the matter was dropped for discussion in Rajya Sabha. It’s a temporary respite, he says, as it will again come up in the winter session. “We want the bill to be dropped permanently and get it redrafted,” adds Cheema.

Q: What’s the permanent solution?

A: Former SAD MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, who was part of the delegation, led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, which met Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on August 5, says his party wants amendment in Clause 12 of the proposed law, which damages Punjab’s interest. He adds that going by the riparian principle, basin states should be consulted before enacting any law and the matter must be resolved permanently. SAD also wants water flowing in rivers of Punjab to be reassessed and plans to take up the matter with the Centre again, before the winter session when it is expected to come up for discussion again.

Q: Why it’s tough to resolve the issue?

A: The Akali Dal feels that the resolution of the matter would be a challenging affair because it is complicated and needs the Centre’s strong will to resolve it. Pointing out that the Union ministry (Jal Shakti) dealing with the issue is headed by Shekhawat who comes from Rajasthan and minister of state Rattan Lal Kataria is from Haryana , the SAD delegation requested that a decision be taken with a national perspective. The party also feels the Supreme Court hearing in the SYL Canal case, scheduled for September 2, has to be dealt effectively in the light of the proposed law.

