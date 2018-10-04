Sukhbir Badal’s cavalcade attacked in Sangrur, SAD blames SSP

Members of radical Sikh outfits attacked the cavalcade of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal by hitting the vehicles with sticks and hurling shoes when he was on his way to a gurdwara to hold a meeting in Sangrur on Thursday afternoon.

The attack, the Akali Dal claimed, was carried out at the behest of the Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP). The party said a man even attacked Sukhbir’s car with a kirpan. The police said they were verifying the claim.

Activists owing allegiance to the Granthi Sabha and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann) were opposing Sukhbir’s meeting scheduled at Gurdwara Nanakiana Sahib on the outskirts of Sangrur town.

Around a hundred protesters, led by Granthi Sabha president Bachittar Singh, came onto the road nearly 500 metres from the gurdwara at 3:45pm, showed black flags to the cavalcade and raised anti-Sukhbir slogans. The cops stopped them from blocking the road.

They were carrying pictures of militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, militant Jagtar Singh Hawara and others.

‘Police brought the protesters’

Addressing the party workers at the gurdwara, Sukhbir said,“These people are backed by radical Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal and the ruling Congress. Daduwal moves in a car worth ₹1.5 crore. He should tell the people from where he is getting money.”

“The Sangrur SSP hatched the entire plot. The police brought the protesters there,” he said after the meeting.

Later in a statement, Sukhbir said Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh is responsible for the security lapse as it was the state police under him that allowed the attackers come close to venue of meeting he was to address.

“Why did the police allow the SAD (Mann) supporters come so close to my cavalcade? We never allowed any security breach of our political opponents during our government,” he said.

SAD spokesperson Winnerjit Goldy filed a complaint against Bachittar Singh at the Sadar police station and alleged that he plotted an attack on Sukhbir.

“I have lodged a complaint and demanded action against the attackers. If the police fail to act against them, we will intensify our stir,” said Goldy.

‘Akalis using religious places as their property’

When contacted, Bachittar Singh said they were only trying to stop Sukhbir from entering the gurdwara premises but were the police did not let them do so. “The Akalis are using religious places as their personal property. We were opposing Sukhbir’s visit. A stick may have hit one of the cars when the protesters were trying to stop the cavalcade,” he said.

“We have received a complaint from SAD people and will probe the matter,” said Sadra station house officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar.

Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg rejected the SAD president’s allegations and said the police only performed their duty to maintain law and order.

“The police did not allow the protesters to stop the cavalcade. Statements are being recorded and an FIR will be registered against those who tried to stop cars,” he said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 21:00 IST